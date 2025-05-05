Peyton Cleghorn wins 300 hurdles state title Published 3:56 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

LOCUST GROVE — Peyton Cleghorn continued Tiftarea Academy’s state hurdles tradition with a win in the 300 last week at the GIAA state track meet.

Running at Strong Rock Christian, Cleghorn won the 300 hurdles by an eyelash, 46.38 seconds to the 46.55 of Athens Christian’s Harper Westbrook. Cleghorn outperformed her time in the prelims, which also saw her finish first in 46.75 seconds.

Cleghorn had additional fourth-places and sixth-place finishes in the 100 meters and 100 hurdles, respectively. She finished 13.01 seconds for the dash and in 16.8 seconds in the hurdles. Cleghorn had been the fastest in the hurdles preliminaries at an amazing 16.18 seconds.

Her performances led the Lady Panthers to 11th place in the combined AAA/AAAA division. Tiftarea finished at 19 points, two behind 10th-place Strong Rock. Stratford Academy won with 98 points.

Though the most frequent of Tiftarea athletes standing on podiums, Cleghorn was not the only one.

Temond Marcus earned third in shot put, throwing 46-3.25. Ade Akisanya of Tallulah Falls won the event at 48-6.

Senior Jasmine Olson earned eighth in triple jump, clearing 32-2.5.

Competing in preliminaries were: Caden Grier (long jump, triple jump), Olson (long jump), Raelyn Owens (shot put), Parker Pope (high jump), Madi Shoultz (shot put) Elijah Smith (high jump) and J.R. Walker (400, discus), as well as the 4×100 team of Grier, Reed Jackson, Walker and Marcus.