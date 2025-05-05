Soap Bowl set for Tuesday at Brodie Field

Published 6:00 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

By Becky Taylor

Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette Tift County's three-headed quarterback monster find different receivers at practice.

TIFTON — Tift County High football moves a step closer to its spring game with the Soap Bowl taking place Tuesday night at Brodie Field.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as the Blue Devils take on themselves. Suggested admission is OxiClean Stain Remover detergent or Tide with Oxy detergent, cases of water, cases of Powerade or monetary donations.

Head coach Jeff Littleton looked over a full field at Monday’s practice. The bodies aren’t even all his bodies, he said. Ninth grade was not practicing with 10th-12th.

Becky Taylor/The Tifton Gazette
Blue Devils head coach Jeff Littleton guides players at Monday’s practice session.

Littleton said much work was being done in the weight room, and it’s apparent. The Blue evils are a much beefier crew.

Following the Soap Bowl, Tift will ready for Langston Hughes on May 15. The name is poetic, but Langston Hughes specializes in elegies. The Fairburn squad was Class 5A runner-up in 2024. Along the way, the Panthers easily won over Thomas County Central and Coffee.

