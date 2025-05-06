Berrien back in tennis final four Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

NASHVILLE — For nearly all of its girls tennis run, Berrien High being one of the final four teams has been expected. Hotels in Rome, where the championships take place, probably don’t even need head coach Jarrett Luke to call for them to make reservations for the team.

This year, however, is a bit unexpected.

Luke can’t help but describe his team as “a Cinderella.” And Berrien’s No. 12-seeded group is going to its ball later this week as a semifinalist in Class A, Division I.

Berrien advanced Monday with a 3-0 win over Rabun County in Nashville. Rabun was itself a surprise to the Elite Eight — 13th in the Georgia High School Association’s rankings, which determined tennis’ playoff brackets this year.

BHS will play Brantley County, No. 1 in the state. That’s not necessarily the end of the line, however. Luke said the first meeting between the two went 3-2 in the Lady Herons’ favor. This time they’ll face on neutral ground. The other final four is Jeff Davis taking on Armuchee, meaning three of the four teams are from the same region.

Monday’s win went quickly for Berrien.

“We jumped them from the start,” said Luke. “Kayla Wiley got us going.”

Wiley won 6-0, 6-1 for the Rebelettes’ first win. Callie Nix and Emery Lane soon brought home the second victory, 6-1, 6-2, in doubles. Alli Butler and Sarah Nugent had the clinching win, 6-1, 6-1.

The remaining players were pulled then, said Luke. Had they continued, Berrien might have won all five.

Joci Holbrook won her first set 6-3, and was 2-0 in the second. Emmi Warren dropped her initial set, but was already roaring back, up 5-1 in the second.

“I’m really proud,” Luke said. Adding to the environment was this being the first time Berrien hosted a quarterfinal at its new tennis facility, which opened last year.

Since 2013, BHS has reached nine final fours, but is still looking for the big first place trophy. No Berrien team has won a state title since softball in 1993.