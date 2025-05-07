Soap Bowl first preview for 2025 Blue Devils Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TIFTON — Brodie Field lit up Tuesday night for its first action of the upcoming 2025 Tift County High football season. The Soap Bowl provided the initial look at the team in football situations, but it won’t be the last in May.

Thursday, May 15, the Blue Devils will bash pads with someone else — Langston Hughes of Fairburn comes down for a 6 p.m. scrimmage. Admission will be $5.

“They’re pretty good,” said Tift head coach Jeff Littleton a day ahead of the Soap Bowl at Monday’s practice in perhaps a bit of an understatement. Langston Hughes’ name is poetic. What they did to opposing teams last year were less odes and more elegies.

Langston Hughes was the Class 5A state runners-up last year on a schedule that saw them knock out both Thomas County Central and Coffee in the state playoffs. The Panthers more than held their own in the finals against an all-world Milton squad.

There is still a week to go to prepare for this spring scrimmage. Tift will no doubt be comfortable in all situations; the Soap Bowl featured just about every scenario possible.

Littleton divided his offense into three main groups Tuesday and they saw nearly every down and distance a team will see. That even included special teams, and allowing a bit more mobility to the quarterbacks than what is normally seen.

Last year’s starter under center, Damieon Dixon, wore the red non-contact jersey, but took off on a few occasions. Once, he scooted for a 40-yard touchdown when the defense lost contain.

The Blue Devils are in navy helmets for the first time since 2015, but that’s scarcely the only change.

“We look a little different,” said Littleton about how his players look physically. Tift County’s weight program is paying off. They’re heavier and many are a little taller. “Body-wise, our physical makeup [is better]. They’ve worked hard in the weight room to achieve that.

“Mentally, we’ve really come together as a team.”

Though Tift stayed with its planned situations no matter the outcome at the Soap Bowl, there were three touchdowns scored.

Dixon’s was the final. First was by Kamari Holloman, who muscled down to the one-inch line. The next snap saw him get into the end zone.

The second score, by Mason High, was a 70-yard sprint. High played for the youngest group of Devils to take the field.

Since TCHS had little turnover on offense from last season, many familiar faces featured in the Soap Bowl. Backup QB Ty Roberts hit Jontrez Woodard on a nice sideline route. Davieon Dixon had a few nice runs, including getting low to the ground to tunnel his way on third-and-long.