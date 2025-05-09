Jamari Johnson wins state high jump championship Published 4:30 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

CARROLLTON — Tift County’s Jamari Johnson soared to new heights Friday, winning the Class 6A state high jump championship.

Johnson cleared 6-10 at Carrollton High to earn the gold medal in the event. His height was not only the best in the classification this year, it was a new career high in competition for Johnson; at Harmon’s Invitational earlier this year, he achieved 6-9.

Second place went to Elijah Simon of Forsyth Central, who made 6-8.

Sixteen were in the Class 6A field. All made 6 feet or better. Five went out by 6-4. Six-foot-6 eliminated seven more. That left four competitors: Johnson, Simon, Elijah Foote (Cherokee) and Izear Wimberly (Carrollton).

Foote, Simon and Johnson all went over 6-6 on the first. Wimberly got it on his third attempt. No one cleared 6-8 on first effort. Johnson cleared the bar on his second try, with the rest all short. Simon hit 6-8 on the third attempt. Foote and Wimberly were eliminated.

The bar went to 6-10. No drama for Johnson, who made it the first time. Simon gave 6-10 three tries, but was unable to keep up.

Johnson made three attempts at 7 feet, but was unable to clear that height. That had been a goal of his earlier this season. A junior, Johnson has another year to make that dream a reality. Going into this season, the TCHS school record was 6-6.

Bailee Williams won the Class 6A state shot put title last year for the Lady Devils, but Johnson is the first male track and field champion for Tift County since Shaquille Bryant won the Class 5A discus crown in 2012.