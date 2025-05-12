Sports facilities to get upgrades at Tift County High Published 9:00 am Monday, May 12, 2025

TIFTON — Athletics facilities at Tift County High are among those scheduled for some updates over the summer. Chief Operations Officer Allen Martin talked plans for a locker room for tennis and softball as well as three scoreboards at the Board of Education work session May 6.

There are no dressing room facilities in the area of the softball field and tennis courts, which are side-by-side behind the high school buildings.

Speaking with coaches Jen Walls and Ivey Vickers, as well as Chief Financial Officer Klinton Guess, Martin said, “We discussed areas that could be taken out, if needed.” There has been discussion of building a press box separate from the locker rooms as the ground around the press box is “not level land and it gets very wet back there,” Martin said.

Estimate for the locker rooms is $800K to $1 million. The size is 3,316 square feet, without the press box.

There is still a discussion, Martin said, about assigning current locker rooms at the high school. “That could affect whether we need these locker rooms,” he said.

Bids are opening May 19 for replacement of scoreboards at three fields: basketball, softball and baseball.

Board member Rusty Harrelson asked about the ages of the scoreboards. Both he and Martin believe they are all original to the school. Softball was the most recent of these fields installed at TCHS, built 20 years ago.

“They’re all old,” said Martin. “They need to be replaced, and they’re unreliable now.”

Softball’s scoreboard was non-functional for part of the 2024 season. Baseball had its own difficulties with the scoreboard this spring. The overhead basketball scoreboard has occasionally had one of its faces not work.

Besides sports, Martin spoke of upgrades in other parts of the school system.

Painting starts in June at Northside and G.O. Bailey. Once those are finished, painters will move on to Annie Belle Clark and J.T. Reddick.

The boiler at the canning plant will be replaced. Martin said that should be finished by early June. When the new boiler is in place, it will be enclosed to protect it from the elements.

Inside Tift County High, a new intercom system from Mobile Communications of America will be installed. New lighting and equipment is to be installed at the Performing Arts Center in July. Like with the scoreboards, Martin said some of the lighting is original to the building.

Martin also had updates on the new 7th-8th grade building. As he prepared the report for the board meeting, Martin said it did not look as if the system would be able to get a waiver for an easement on Old Ocilla Road to build a driveway.

A traffic study has been completed and is being compiled.