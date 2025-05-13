Local nonprofit Mims Kids awarded Beyond the T Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

TIFTON — Members of the Tift County Schools Board of Education thanked local nonprofit Mims Kids for their work in supporting the youth of the community during their May 8 meeting.

Board members presented Larry Mims and M. Jay Hall, representatives of the organization, with Beyond the T Awards as thanks for their efforts in supporting the county’s youth through the nonprofit and an assertion that the two have indeed gone above and beyond for their community.

Founded in 1994 by Larry and the late Joyce Mims, the nonprofit seeks to expose local youths to arts and culture in an effort to broaden their horizons and develop a deeper appreciation for the diverse and colorful world they live in.

Tift County Schools chief information officer Dana Spurlin asserted that the pair and Joyce had left an immeasurable impact on the county and the children and teenagers who lived in it, their efforts forging a stronger and more passionate county community.

She felt confident stating that Joyce would have been proud of the two men for all of their hard work, and expressed that they were “shining examples” of going Beyond the T.