School board congratulates high school CTI students Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 1

TIFTON — The Tift County Schools Board of Education recently praised the efforts of the Tift County High School CTI program following their impressive work at a state conference held last month.

Members of the school board were proud to recognize the students of the program at their May 8 meeting, congratulating them on their hard work and impressive accomplishments.

During the recognition, chief information officer Dana Spurlin noted that the team had taken home several first and second-place achievements in the various events held at the conference, such as for Law, Public Safety, and Corrections or Early Childhood Education, and had earned the high school the designation of CTI Outstanding School of the Year.

A few students had even been elected as state officers for the career program, with Gabriel Daniels and Nick Castleberry set to take the positions of treasurer and historian, respectively, for the coming year.

Spurlin also congratulated Ayden Hall, who was unable to be present that evening, for both placing second alongside Ely Cooper in the Team Career Skills competition and receiving the CTI Outstanding Senior Scholarship, a $600 scholarship to support Hall’s collegiate endeavors.