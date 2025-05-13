Tift County Food Scores
Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025
ABAC Donaldson Dining Hall
2802 Moore Hwy
April 28
100 A
Big Foot Cafe
603 Old Omega Road
May 6
91 A
Comfort Inn and Suites
320 S Virginia Ave
May 9
100 A
Cook Out Restaurant
1401 US Hwy 82 W
April 30
100 A
Deli House
214 Magnolia Drive
May 6
90 A
Hilton Garden Inn
201 Boo Drive
May 5
100 A
Los Authentic Tamales & More Base of Operation
102 Lake Wisteria Drive
April 24
100 A
Los Authentic Tamales & More Mobile Unit
1211 Murray Avenue
April 25
100 A
Maple Court Senior Residence
2408 N Tift Ave
April 30
88 B
Northside Cafe
1629 N Tift Ave
May 9
98 A
Sereni Tea
218 Magnolia Drive
May 6
100 A
Sno-Biz Base of Operation
110 S Virginia Ave
May 9
100 A
Sno-Biz Mobile Unit
110 S Virginia Ave
May 9
100 A
Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ #224
1306 US Hwy 82 W
May 5
91 A
Springhill Country Club Dining Room and Snack Bar
5 E Springhill Drive
May 5
96 A
The Suites at Cypress Pond
15 Kent Road
May 5
100 A
Tiftarea Academy Dining Hall
3144 US Hwy 41 N
April 29
100 A
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
1407 US Hwy 82 W
May 9
100 A
Waffle House #1904
1804 McCormick Drive
May 5
96 A