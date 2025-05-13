Tift County Food Scores

Published 10:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

By Staff reports

ABAC Donaldson Dining Hall

2802 Moore Hwy

April 28

100 A

Big Foot Cafe

603 Old Omega Road

May 6

91 A

Comfort Inn and Suites

320 S Virginia Ave

May 9

100 A

Cook Out Restaurant

1401 US Hwy 82 W

April 30

100 A

Deli House

214 Magnolia Drive

May 6

90 A

Hilton Garden Inn

201 Boo Drive

May 5

100 A

Los Authentic Tamales & More Base of Operation

102 Lake Wisteria Drive

April 24

100 A

Los Authentic Tamales & More Mobile Unit

1211 Murray Avenue

April 25

100 A

Maple Court Senior Residence

2408 N Tift Ave

April 30

88 B

Northside Cafe

1629 N Tift Ave

May 9

98 A

Sereni Tea

218 Magnolia Drive

May 6

100 A

Sno-Biz Base of Operation

110 S Virginia Ave

May 9

100 A

Sno-Biz Mobile Unit

110 S Virginia Ave

May 9

100 A

Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ #224

1306 US Hwy 82 W

May 5

91 A

Springhill Country Club Dining Room and Snack Bar

5 E Springhill Drive

May 5

96 A

The Suites at Cypress Pond

15 Kent Road

May 5

100 A

Tiftarea Academy Dining Hall

3144 US Hwy 41 N

April 29

100 A

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

1407 US Hwy 82 W

May 9

100 A

Waffle House #1904

1804 McCormick Drive

May 5

96 A

