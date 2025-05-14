ABAC Stallions make history, win in NAIA tourney Published 11:13 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

LAKELAND, Fla. — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College won its first ever NAIA national baseball tournament game Tuesday, defeating Central Methodist, 12-2.

The Stallions were to face Briar Cliff Wednesday afternoon in an elimination game. Briar Cliff opened the Lakeland bracket Monday with an 8-4 win over ABAC, one that saw the Iowa club break a 4-4 tie with four runs in the ninth.

ABAC bounced back Tuesday to eliminate Central Methodist of Missouri, exploding out an an early 2-2 tie to lead 7-2 after four frames. Dylan Davis homered and Cameron Campbell drove in four runs for the day.

Trypp Lumpkin held Central Methodist to four hits in an eight-inning complete game. Lumpkin struck out four while getting 12 to ground out.

Should the Stallions win the Briar Cliff rematch, they would face the loser of Arizona Christian or Southeastern (Florida) later Wednesday. If the Stallions survived that round, they would play the other of the two colleges on Thursday to determine the bracket championship.