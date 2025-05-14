BRICE MOORE: NIL needs national rules Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Name, image, and likeness (NIL) for student-athletes opened a frenzied new era in college athletics. In 2021, the introduction of NIL into the college sports ecosystem intended to provide an avenue for student-athletes to monetize their personal brand, and it has largely been viewed as a positive development. However, with all of the great things that have come with NIL, the system itself has devolved into one where unintended consequences have ballooned, creating an unsustainable future for college athletics across the nation.

One of the primary problems with NIL is that it lacks uniform, national rules, resulting in some student-athletes operating under more favorable conditions than others depending on where they live and go to school. Unsurprisingly, that environment is creating instability across collegiate athletics. Individual states have passed their own NIL laws in an effort to ensure their institutions are most attractive for prospective student-athletes, either coming from high school or transferring from another institution. This kind of environment leaves many student-athletes struggling to figure out what their future looks like.

Some have also suggested the solution is to classify student-athletes as employees. Simply put: this should not happen. That would create a whole host of new problems and complicated avenues to navigate. Student-athletes are students first, and while they should have the ability to earn money while also getting a high-quality education, granting them employee status would do more harm than good.

This messy, state-by-state patchwork of laws will only make the problem worse if nothing is done. We need federal legislation that establishes a national NIL standard where student-athletes still profit from their abilities, and the traditional spirit of collegiate athletics is upheld. Congress must take this path to ensure college sports remain viable at higher education institutions both here in Georgia and across the country.

In Georgia, we know a thing or two about successful college athletics. Without our national leaders acting soon, the future of the sports we love could be on shaky ground. Senator Jon Ossoff was elected to bring change to Washington and provide a voice for the people of our state. Now is his chance to follow through by leading in passing a national standard for NIL.

Senator Ossoff has already demonstrated appreciation for sports’ positive impact on young individuals by introducing the Youth Sports Facilities Act. For Georgia’s children, their pursuit of an athletic dream relies on a highly visible, elite level of competition they aspire to reach. Without NIL reform, the collegiate competitions that inspire young Georgians may no longer exist. Senator Ossoff can protect the athletic dreams of the next generation by working with his colleagues to pass legislation that creates a national standard for NIL, preserves the progress we’ve already made in this space, and codifies the necessary policies that will safeguard the future of college athletics for the next generation.

Georgians have much to be proud of and passionate about regarding college sports in our state. The Georgia Bulldogs are a powerhouse in football, Georgia Tech’s women’s volleyball team has won its conference seven times, and the Emory Eagles men’s swimming and diving team claimed its third straight NCAA Division III national championship in 2024. For this success to continue, we need Senator Ossoff to get in the game and work toward federal NIL legislation that will stop college athletics from falling into decline.