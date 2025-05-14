City declares May as month to recognize foster families, mental health Published 7:19 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton has declared the month of May will serve to both celebrate foster families and raise awareness for mental health.

Tifton mayor Julie Smith announced that May would be recognized as Foster Family Recognition Month and Mental Health Awareness Month in a pair of proclamations delivered during the May 5 city council meeting.

In presenting the proclamation for Foster Family Recognition Month, Smith spoke on the importance of providing love and support for youths in the community, praising the foster families in Tift County who worked to provide them care.

“Families are the primary source of love, identity, self-esteem, and support for children and youth, and they are the foundation of our community,” Smith said.

Likewise, the Tifton mayor espoused the importance and benefits of open dialogue and education about mental health so as to foster acceptance, understanding, and support of residents struggling with mental illness, and asserted the month of recognition would help provide opportunities to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and support those struggling with mental health issues.

Smith asked her fellow members of the community to lend their support to recognizing both months, such as by celebrating the commitment of foster families, nonprofits, and local CASA volunteers, promoting mental health and wellness, and helping their community members get access to the support they may need.