Education Briefs for May 14, 2025 Published 9:35 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Aina earns degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. — Bamikole Olarewaju Aina of Tifton earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity Technology from University of Maryland Global Campus in winter 2025.

Aina was one of nearly 900 students who earned degrees from UMGC in the winter 2025 term.

Little named to SNHU President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Briyona Little of Tifton has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Spring 2025 President’s List. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Wilson named to SNHU dean’s list

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tyler Wilson of Omega has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Spring 2025 dean’s list. The spring terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.