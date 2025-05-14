Free conference to tackle the animal shelter overpopulation crisis Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

TIFTON — Who Will Let the Dogs Out (WWLDO), a national nonprofit advocacy group that aims to improve the lives of shelter dogs, is bringing its acclaimed program, to southern Georgia.

The event is an opportunity for interested individuals to network, share ideas, and discuss solutions to the overpopulation crisis in animal shelters and bring about much-needed change.

The free one-day event will be held 8 a.m – 4 p.m. June 7 at Tifton Elks Lodge #1114, 422 Victory Drive, Tifton.

Space is limited. Please register by May 29 at: https://whowillletthedogsout.org/stronger-together/.

Lunch will be provided.