Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement seeks additional victims in cattle theft fraud scam Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

ATLANTA – Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper announced that Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement is seeking additional victims in an ongoing, multi-state cattle theft by deception case.

Multiple victims alleged that Garrett Hill (AKA Jared Smith) fraudulently advertised cattle for sale, required victims to pay a deposit via Cash App or online transfer of funds, and never delivered the cattle. Hill was arrested by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on May 7.

GDA Law Enforcement is actively coordinating with with the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement on this investigation.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to Hill’s scams is encouraged to reach out to Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement (Chief Harlan Proveaux, (404) 656-3610, Harlan.Proveaux@agr.georgia.gov) or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (Investigator Frady, (706) 498-4638, afrady@franklincosheriff.net).