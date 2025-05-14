SRTC nursing graduates honored in pinning ceremony

Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Staff reports

THOMASVILLE — On May 6, Southern Regional Technical College held a pinning ceremony at SRTC-Moultrie during which 44 Associate of Science in Nursing students from the SRTC-Tifton and SRTC-Thomasville cohorts received their nursing pins. 

The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. This class of nursing students is eligible to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony on July 29 and will officially be Registered Nurses pending the passage of their board exams.

The  Associate of Science in Nursing graduates include:

Chula: Perrin Winter.

Tifton: Roxana Carey, Patsy Carroll, Madison Dixon, Amanda Odom, Anthony Roberts, Loren James.

