Stallions finish just short of World Series Published 5:33 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

LAKELAND, Fla. — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s baseball season came to an end Thursday, two wins short of the NAIA World Series.

ABAC fell 10-4 to Southeastern (Florida) on Thursday afternoon. The Stallions would have needed to win twice from Southeastern to advance, but their first season in the NAIA saw a remarkable run through the Lakeland bracket.

After falling in their first game to Briar Cliff, ABAC won their next three games, including two on Wednesday. That included a revenge 9-5 win over Briar Cliff before eliminating Arizona Christian, 6-5.

Southeastern and ABAC were tied 2-2 after 2.5 innings. However, the host school scored eight runs over the next three innings. The Stallions got two hits from Chasin Cash and homers from Dylan Davis and Cameron Campbell.

On Wednesday, the Stallions scored 7 in the first inning and had enough in the tank to hold off Briar Cliff in the rematch.

Reigh Jordan threw seven innings, giving four earned runs and striking out nine. Brayden Fordham had three hits. Davis drove in two.

In the nightcap against Arizona Christian, ABAC scored five runs over the first and second. The Firestorm tied it in the seventh, but the Stallions scratched out a run in the eighth on a Harrison Childers single that drove in Davis.

It was a four-hit game for Quinten Rawls, with Childers at three hits.

Tre’von Lee gave ABAC 6 2/3 innings on the hill, though Nicholas Milbrant earned the victory.