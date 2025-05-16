City awarded $500,000 in CHIP funds Published 6:54 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton has been awarded $500,000 in CHIP grant funds for use in owner-occupied rehabilitation projects.

The city announced earlier this week that it had received this half a million in funding from the state Department of Community Affairs, which will be employed to restore and rehabilitate the homes of Tifton residents.

The Community HOME Investment Program grant is awarded annually to communities seeking to provide safe, accommodating, and affordable housing to their residents. Tifton received $400,000 in CHIP funds in 2023, also for owner-occupied rehabilitation, which has seen one home completed and three currently under construction.

City clerk Jessica White stated that the city anticipates the funding will be made available in Fall of this year. Residents interested in applying for the program can do so by contacting the contract administrator and outlining their requested or needed improvements, but must own and occupy the home in question and must be located within the city’s target area primarily around the south of 2nd St.

For more information or to apply for grant pre-qualifying, contact (229)-928-5779, or visit the City of Tifton’s website under the Projects & Programs page.