Anna Lupo signs to swim with Old Dominion Published 10:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

TIFTON — Anna Lupo reigned in swimming at Tift County High School. Now, Lupo is a Monarch, signing Tuesday, May 13 with Old Dominion University at the TCHS media center.

“Anna has been a blessing to our program,” said head coach Ivey Vickers. “We’re going to miss you and we’re excited to see what you do at ODU.”

Vickers, who also coached Lupo in tennis, thanked her for everything she has done for the program. “You’ve left it in a much better place.”

Lupo already has a major in mind: Ocean and Earth Sciences. “The campus is really nice,” she said. Old Dominion is located in Norfolk, Virginia, and less than a stone’s throw in all four directions from a major body of water.

Lupo made the state finals in at least one event all four years, competing in the butterfly finals each year. Only a few season prior to that, it was rare for any Tift swimmer to make any final at all.

In 2025, Lupo placed 10th in Class 6A in the 100 butterfly. With Brynna Burke, Mary Frances Dove and Jovia Burke, she also was 10th in the 400 freestyle relay.

Lupo was eighth in the butterfly in 2023, and part of the 11th-place team in the 200 freestyle relay. As a freshman, she made three finals, including 13th place with the 400 freestyle relay team.