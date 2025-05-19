A Walk to Remember: National nonprofit hosts memorial walk at ABAC Published 4:40 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

TIFTON — Members of the community took to the streets surrounding Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College this past Sunday to join thousands across the country in honoring and remembering the fallen service members of the country.

The local college played host to a memorial walk May 18 organized by national nonprofit Carry the Load as part of their monthlong Memorial May program, a campaign of similar walks and other events across the country to raise awareness for and honor the memory of fallen military and first responders throughout the month instead of only a single day.

The nonprofit has remembered those heroes and supported their families and loved ones since 2011, partnering with various nonprofits dedicated to providing for active and former military members and their families and hosting walks like ABAC’s every year across the month of May.

Dozens of volunteers and local residents joined the nonprofit’s stop at the college this year, taking off from Tift Hall and circling the entire campus to pay their respects and remember the sacrifice of the soldiers, service members, and first responders who gave their lives for the country. Many even opted for a second loop around the college.

“People could be doing a million other things, but the sense that they took time out of their day to walk in honor of our heroes is something special,” said Matt Fryman, operations and events director for the nonprofit and an ABAC alumni.

The campaign began coming to the college in 2014, when then co-dean of the Stafford School of Business Dill Driscoll helped bring the event to the campus, in turn earning a huge turnout from students, staff, and the community.

While there have been a few years of absence here and there since, Carry the Load’s Memorial May walk has been an annual mainstay at the college for the last three years. With future walks, Fryman expressed hope that the event could reach the same level of community involvement as its early days in Tifton.

Carry the Load’s Memorial May program will continue through Memorial Day, finishing with a walk in Dallas. For more information or to get involved, visit carrytheload.org.