Tifton to host Memorial Day tribute service Published 4:35 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton will be honoring the fallen military members of the country with a tribute service this Memorial Day.

The city will host a Memorial Day tribute service May 26 in the Jack Stone Veterans Park to remember and pay respect to the sacrifice of the country’s service members.

Veterans, those in active service, their families, and members of the greater community are invited to take part in the event. District 169 state Rep. Angie O’Steen will attend the ceremony as a keynote speaker.

The tribute service will begin at 11 a.m. May 26. Additionally, the American Legion Post 21 will be placing flags on the graves of veterans May 24, beginning at Oakridge Cemetery, then Tifton Memorial Gardens before branching out to the cemeteries of local churches.