‘We made it together’: Tiftarea graduates Class of 2025 Published 2:00 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 7

TIFTON — Class unity was a recurring theme Friday as 34 Tiftarea Academy seniors walked across the stage at Tifton’s First Baptist Church.

“We all took different paths, but we made it together,” said valedictorian Sarah Grace Kozma.

Salutatorian Abbey Harris highlighted the Class of 2025’s love for each other. STAR Student Thomas Holt said, “Our class would do anything for one another.”

Holt delivered the welcome speech. Before Kozma and Harris gave their valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, a photo montage played with memories of the students’ high school days. The ceremony opened with Fletcher Walker and Bryce Roberson delivering the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

The Class of 2025 saw students join Tiftarea’s rolls and saw some leave. Despite this and other changes, Harris said, “The one constant through it all has been our love for one another.”

Many speakers mentioned the class’s group chat. Though it had its arguments, they admitted, the group would unify to defend one another against others.

Each speaker thanked their families. “You’ve been our chauffeurs, counselors, and snack providers,” Kozma said. “Your love and support is the reason we are standing here today.”

All shared classroom memories, with Johnny Branton’s chemistry class mentioned often.

“As we go our separate ways, to college, to work, to wherever life may take us,” said Harris, “I hope you remember you are never without direction. Even in moments of fear or failure, you can trust that something greater is at work, shaping your story in ways you can’t yet see.”

Kozma said that looking back, “High school was never about being perfect. It was about growing together, failing and figuring it out, laughing when everything felt overwhelming and finding out who we are, not just as students, but as people.”

After headmaster Bill Shelnutt presented diplomas to all of the seniors, the Class of 2025 — led by Lindsey Carter and Lexi Connell — returned to the stage to tribute their parents.

Frances Nelson and Rhett Rogers delivered the farewell speech and Charlie Taylor led them to move their tassels from right to left. The graduation ceremony concluded with Jasmine Olson leading the singing of the alma mater and a benediction by J.R. Walker.