Education briefs for May 20, 2025 Published 5:01 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Andrews named Piedmont University dean’s scholar

DEMOREST— Piedmont University congratulates Kaylen Andrews of Tifton, who was among 285-plus students named dean’s scholars for the Spring 2025 semester.

Students earn the Dean’s Scholar designation by achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester.

SRTC recognizes President’s List students for Spring 2025 term

THOMASVILLE — Recently, the administration at Southern Regional Technical College recognized exceptional students achieving the honor of President’s List for the spring 2025 term, which ended May 5.

In order to qualify for the President’s List, students must meet two criteria: earn a grade of “A” in all coursework attempted and be enrolled in 12 semester credit hours or more at the college.

Tifton: Bryan Mascorro, Emily Boston, Meleah Dear, Johanna Martinez Camacho, Matthew Layfield, Deysi Gutierrez, Marquise Daniels, Crystal Keith, William Keys, Katherine Ortiz, Mary Rootes, Yasmin De Gouveia, Jasmine Garmon, Angelo Ortiz, Jayson Miller, Itzhel Gomez, Christy Graham, Reynalda Hernandez, Ansleigh Luke, Cielo Reyes, Mercedes Rollins, Kay Tovar Duque, Alaysia Manghram, Fatima Duque Tovar, Rebecca Ojeda Tello, Temaja White, Rania Tindall, Lisa Turner, Bain Bostick, Trinidad Reyes, Diego Santana Pacheco, Grace Bullington, Jessica Galarza, Luis Martinez, Gersa Augusto, Margaret Giddens, Rachael Morris, Jennifer Gore, Larry Lee, Wycliffe Vance, Davictor Wilson

Simmons honored at Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Loren Simmons, of Tifton, was named to the Spring 2025 President’s List for the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.

To earn distinction on the President’s List, undergraduate students must earn a 4.0 semester GPA while completing at least 12 hours of coursework.

Rodriguez recognized at Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Noah Rodriguez, of Tifton, was named to the spring 2025 dean’s list for the College of Arts & Sciences at Georgia College & State University.

To earn distinction on the dean’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a minimum 3.5 semester GPA while completing at least 12 hours of coursework.