Funeral services announced for county commissioner Buck Rigdon Published 11:40 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

TIFTON — Funeral services were announced this week for County Commissioner Fred Warren “Buck” Rigdon Jr., who died May 12.

Rigdon’s family will receive community visitation at the Chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. His funeral will be held at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. Friday, which would have been his 77th birthday.

Rigdon grew up in Tifton and returned here in 1976 to work in the District Attorney’s Office. Later he opened his own law practice. He served as juvenile court judge and was a coach and mentor for many children in the community through his love for basketball and tennis, according to his obituary.

He was elected to the Tift County Board of Commissioners in 2004. He served District 5, which includes the northern part of the city of Tifton.

The county commission will meet Tuesday and is expected to call for a special election to fill Rigdon’s seat.