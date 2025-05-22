UGA Athletics in Your Town exhibit to visit Tifton July 23 Published 11:00 am Thursday, May 22, 2025

ATHENS — A bit of University of Georgia athletics will be making an appearance in Tifton in July as part of a statewide tour of libraries.

The university announced recently “UGA Athletics in Your Town,” which a press release described as “a traveling exhibit of materials from the University of Georgia Athletic Association archives.”

The exhibit will visit the Tifton-Tift County Library July 23 from noon to 5 p.m.

Jason Hasty, Athletics History Specialist for the UGA Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, said UGA’s Athletic Association archive spans 130 years. “This traveling exhibit is a great way to take some of the most interesting artifacts we have in this archive to communities all across Georgia for a fun, family-friendly event.”

Georgia began playing intercollegiate football in 1892, a few years after baseball began in 1886. Basketball got its university start in 1906. Women’s athletics at UGA began at a recreational level, then nationally beginning in 1973.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public.

The tour is set to begin May 30 in Hartwell. Eight stops were announced as part of this tour. Tifton is the only one in this area, with the next-closest being Dublin on July 24.