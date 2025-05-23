GDOT to resurface part of U.S. 319 Published 4:40 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Friday the approval of a bid to resurface State Route 35 through part of Tift County.

The highway, also known as U.S. Highway 319, will be resurfaced from north of State Route 520 (U.S. Highway 82) to a point south of the Irwin County line, according to information released Friday.

The Scruggs Company of Hahira was the low bidder on the $2.26 million project.

Work includes 7.823 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation, the GDOT said.

The information did not list a start date for the project, but it’s expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

The project represents about 3% of the bids approved in April, the GDOT said. The largest award, valued at approximately $24 million, was granted to construct a 0.767-mile bridge and its approaches on Bells Ferry Road over the Little River in Cherokee County. The second-largest project, estimated at $7 million, involves 0.448 miles of bridge construction and approaches on SR 52 over the Chestatee River in Lumpkin County. These two projects, along with nine other construction contracts, account for approximately 84 percent of the $68.2 million awarded in April.