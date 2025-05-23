Lady Devils 6th at state golf tournament Published 2:19 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

VALDOSTA — Tift County’s Lady Devils golf team finished sixth in the Class 6A state tournament May 20, as the 36-hole event finished at Kinderlou Forest.

Tift’s combined score was 504, two shots behind fifth-place North Gwinnett and five behind fourth-place Carrollton. Lambert won yet another state championship at 421, some 69 shots ahead of runners-up Lowndes. Richmond Hill was third.

Payne Lodge carded a 163 total to lead the Lady Devils.

Lodge’s first day was her best score at 80, but she had two birdies on the second day of the tourney compared to the one on her first 18.

Brianna Domagala finished at 170 and Marlee Veazey at 171. Riley Williams (183) and Mattie Hendrix (190) completed the lineup.

Domagala had a birdie on her second day.

Individually, Lodge was 16th in a field of 62. Domagala and Veazey finished in the top 25.

Three golfers finished below par for the tournament, with the top hailing from Lambert. Grace Lee won the individual championship with a score of 135.

Domagala will be the only Lady Devil to graduate this year. Lodge is a junior, Williams and Hendrix sophomores and Veazey a freshman.