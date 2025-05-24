Blue Devils finish 10th in 6A baseball Published 5:02 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

ATLANTA — Tift County’s Diamond Devils were eliminated in the round of 32 in the Class 6A baseball playoffs a few weeks ago. But their regular season did not go unnoticed in Score Atlanta’s final baseball rankings.

Score Atlanta ranked the Blue Devils 10th in their Class 6A final rankings Friday.

Tift, which finished the year at 22-11, were second in Region 1-6A and took North Paulding to a third game in the opening round of state.

North Paulding, which is No. 5, made it all the way to the Elite Eight in 6A, taking North Gwinnett to the limit before falling.

Walton denied Lowndes a third consecutive state championship and those two teams are 1-2. Etowah is third. The Eagles won the Region 5 crown over Walton but were swept by Lowndes in the semifinals.

North Gwinnett, the other Final Four, is fourth, followed by North Paulding, Buford, Parkview, Brookwood and East Coweta.

Richmond Hill and Colquitt County were not ranked, despite Tift needing a precise bit of magic from both to earn second. Richmond Hill gave a scare to Etowah in the first round.

No other 2025 Tift opponents outside of Lowndes and North Paulding were ranked in any classification.

Tiftarea Academy had two of its GHSA opponents not only ranked, but in a championship game: Lanier County and Wilcox County. Lanier’s Bulldogs won state over the Patriots in Class A Div. II. Tiftarea beat both teams in a game this year.