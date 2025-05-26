Johnson co-champ at Atlanta City Games Published 3:58 pm Monday, May 26, 2025

ATLANTA — Jamari Johnson continued turning heads May 17 at the Adidas Atlanta City Games, finishing among the best in high school high jump.

Johnson, who won the Class 6A state title earlier in the month for the Blue Devils, sailed over 6-8 to tie for top height at the Meet of Champions with Gage Voyles of Coahulla Creek.

Voyles had fewer misses over the competition, but Tift head coach J.C. Clark said they were named co-champions.

Clark said Johnson nearly won outright, coming close getting 6-10. Johnson was successful at 6-10 at the state meet in Carrollton. Voyles made that mark during the regular season. Both missed in three chances in Atlanta.

Twelve high schoolers competed at Eddie S. Henderson Stadium for the Atlanta City Games. Four competitors were successful at 6-6, but only Johnson and Voyles made 6-8.

From here, Clark said Johnson will compete at nationals. That event will take place in June.