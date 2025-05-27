ABAC honors Agricultural Education graduates Published 7:48 am Tuesday, May 27, 2025

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s (ABAC) School of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently recognized graduating Agricultural Education majors with a pinning ceremony.

“This year marks the seventh cohort to graduate from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, with 42 students receiving their bachelor’s degrees in Agricultural Education,” said Dr. Sallie McHugh, associate professor. “Many of these graduates have also worked diligently to obtain their teacher certification.”

Over the past seven years, ABAC has celebrated the graduation of more than 260 students from its Agricultural Education program, which has grown to become the largest of its kind east of the Mississippi River and the second largest in the nation. This achievement underscores ABAC’s commitment to preparing future educators in the field of agriculture.

“The Agricultural Education program at ABAC isn’t solely about preparing teachers,” said Dr. Andrew Thoron, Dean of SANR. “It’s about shaping leaders who will sow knowledge, cultivate curiosity, and harvest potential in every student they teach. Through the pinning ceremony, we honor graduates who are stepping into classrooms and communities with a passion for agriculture and a heart for service who are certified through our accredited program with the Georgia Professional Standard Commission (GaPSC).”

The pinning ceremony serves as a significant milestone for these graduates, symbolizing their readiness to enter the workforce as qualified educators. The program not only equips students with essential knowledge and skills but also emphasizes the importance of agricultural education in fostering the next generation of leaders in the industry.

“The Agricultural Education Pinning Ceremony is a proud tradition that honors the dedication, hard work, and passion of our graduates,” said Thoron. “These students have not only completed a rigorous academic program, but they are now stepping into roles where they will shape the future of agriculture through education. At ABAC, we are proud to prepare educators who will lead with purpose, inspire with knowledge, and serve with heart in classrooms and communities across the nation.”

Students honored include Jesse Black from Fort Oglethorpe, Heidi Michelle Breeden from Waycross, Danielle Butler from McDonough, Nathan Cain from Ellijay, Elle Carter from Middleburg, Fla., Blake Chambless from Ty Ty, Charlie Collins from Sale City, Patrick Daniel Conner from Mineral Bluff, Teagan Leigh Coyte from Bradenton, Fla., Katrina DeVuyst from Saint Cloud, Fla., Christine Grace Dooley from Summerville, Wyatt Drawdy from Dahlonega, Audrey Eagle from Stanton, Va., Harley Fulghum from Leesburg, Joshua Gentry from Dalton, Kelsie Hanley from Toccoa, Rachel Abigail Joiner from Colquitt, and Shelby Nicole Joiner from Sparks.

Also honored were Lindsey Marie Jones from Leesburg, Mallory Langston from Chatsworth, Georgia Larimer from Covington, Cali Laws from St. Mary’s, Austin McMahon from Rincon, Ansley Elizabeth Nolan from Lake Park, Javier Mojica from Hinesville, Benjamin Pardue from Conway, SC, Lindsey Marie Jones from Leesburg, Macee Smith from Guyton, Hadleigh Grace Snider from Buena Vista, Isabele Stephens from Gainesville, Blake Thompson from LaFayette, Brooke Vanzant from White Oak, Cassie Jo Waters from Bartow, Fla., Whitley Belle Williams from Hazlehurst, Hannah Williams from Milan, and Kamren Yaughn from Byron.