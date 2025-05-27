Brewers’ Connor Thomas starting rehab stint Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

MILWAUKEE — Multiple sources are reporting that Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Connor Thomas is soon to begin pitching rehabilitation work to rejoin the team.

The first ever Tift County Blue Devil to pitch in the Major Leagues, Thomas made two appearances with Milwaukee in April before being injured. CBS Sports he has arthritis in his elbow.

Thomas was moved from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on May 18.

He spent most of his professional career in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, but signed with the Brewers as a Rule 5 pick after last season. A strong spring landed him on the MLB roster.

In 5 1/3 innings pitched for Milwaukee, Thomas had five strikeouts.

Elsewhere in baseball, Cade Marlowe has yet to make his regular season debut for Seattle Mariners’ AAA club Tacoma. He is also on the 60-day injured list following a back procedure.

Marlowe, a Tiftarea Academy alumnus drafted by the Mariners the same year as Thomas, was called up in both 2023 and 2024 by Seattle. Over those two stints, Marlowe has three home runs and 23 hits.