City reviews budget for FY26 Published 7:22 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

TIFTON — The City of Tifton is in the process of reviewing its budget for the fiscal year of 2026.

City chief financial officer and acting city manager Larry Lawrence presented the members of the city council with the outline of the FY26 budget during their May 19 meeting, as well as plans to discuss and finalize the budget near the beginning of next month.

Lawrence reported that the budget had totaled out to $74,055,937, a decrease of $9,422,000 from the previous year. The general fund in particular had been budgeted to $19,185,947, a reduction of $1.2 million from the previous fiscal year.

Council members will have the opportunity to review the budget over the next three weeks. Lawrence assured them that he would be willing and able to answer any questions they had.

Additionally, this budget plan has been made available to the public for review in the City Hall lobby every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the same time frame.

The city council will also host a detailed budget presentation at 4 p.m. June 9 at City Hall that is open to the public, with the opportunity for a public hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m.