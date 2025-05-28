Tift Regional Medical Center named Level II maternal care verified facility Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

TIFTON — The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care (MLC) Verification program, offered in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), has named Tift Regional Medical Center as a Level II maternal care verified facility.

TRMC recently underwent a comprehensive on-site review to verify the level of care provided. During the on-site verification visit, TRMC’s capabilities related to maternity care were evaluated. Additionally, compliance with TRMC’s policies were reviewed.

As a Level II facility, TRMC has demonstrated it can care for pregnant patients with moderate to high-risk conditions, such as preeclampsia or placenta previa, and manage unexpected complications during labor and delivery, the hospital said in a press release. This includes the ability to perform emergency cesarean deliveries and provide care for mothers who require close monitoring before and after birth.

The MLC Verification program provides an objective assessment of a facility’s capabilities and verifies that a hospital has the expertise, equipment and resources in place for a patient’s specific needs and risk level. When complications arise, verification also confirms hospitals have agreements in place so the mother can be transferred to a higher-level facility with the appropriate level of care.

“With this designation, we are continuing to ensure that we have the right resources, the right staff, the right equipment, and the right processes in place to take care of our most vulnerable population. Tift Regional is proud to offer this higher level of care for all of our patients, therefore creating safer and healthier communities in our region,” says Julie Williams, Director of Perinatal Services at TRMC.

“The Joint Commission commends Tift Regional Medical Center for being named a Level II maternal care verified facility and for its efforts to standardize maternal care and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “The Maternal Levels of Care Verification program will help Tift Regional Medical Center strengthen regionalized care for mothers and babies in its community.”

The MLC Verification program was developed using ACOG’s Levels of Maternal Care Obstetric Care Consensus clinical guidance, which includes comprehensive uniform definitions, a standardized description of maternity facility capabilities and personnel, and a framework for integrated systems that address maternal health needs. To learn more, visit The Joint Commission website.