Tift soccer players earn region awards Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, May 28, 2025

TIFTON — Tift County head soccer coaches Irvin Alvarez and Bobby Earls announced All-Region awards for their players, which included three first team selections.

Cristian Salazar made 1-6A’s first team for the Blue Devils, as did Jordyn Shivers and Diana Reducindo-Cipriano for the Lady Devils.

Reducindo-Cipriano, who signed earlier this year to play soccer at Middle Georgia State, was starting goalkeeper for the Lady Devils. She recorded 90 saves and five clean sheets. Reducindo-Cipriano even scored a goal this year in the second contest with Valdosta and had one assist.

Salazar tied for second on the Devils with four goals in 2025. He also tied for second in assists, with three.

Shivers led Tift with 18 goals and assisted two others. No one else on the Lady Devils scored more than eight goals during the season. Included in a busy year for Shivers were the game-winner at Colquitt County and the only score in a 1-0 win over Berrien.

Second team picks were Kate Marie Hobbs, Caroline Dotson and Braylon Samuel. Jordan Lopez earned honorable mention.