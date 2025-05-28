Tifton arts council to host summer art camps Published 11:15 am Wednesday, May 28, 2025

TIFTON — The Tifton Council for the Arts is providing Tiftarea youths the chance to express their creativity this summer.

The Syd Blackmarr Arts Center will play host to a pair of Kids’ Summer Art Camps throughout June, inviting kids aged 6 to 11 to spend a bit of their summer exploring their creativity and imagination through fun and engaging activities

Across each of the three-day afternoon programs, participating kids will have the opportunity to flex their imagination and creativity through a myriad of art projects, with each week having its own set of projects for kids to engage with.

These projects will also be broken up with time for outdoor play, snack breaks, and dance sessions to help keep the fun rolling.

The Summer Art Camps will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 to June 6 and June 17 to June 20. Participants will be required to register for the program, which includes an $85 registration fee. For more information on the event, visit the Tifton Council for the Arts website at tiftonarts.org.