ABAC graduates 299 for spring semester Published 4:00 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

TIFTON — Two hundred ninety-nine students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2025 Spring semester. One hundred seventy-four students received bachelor’s degrees, while 129 students received associate degrees, and four students earned certificates.

ABAC offers four-year bachelor’s degrees in Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Technology Management, Biology, Business, Criminal Justice, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Nursing, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication.

Also, ABAC offers associate degrees in Fine Arts in Music and Nursing, and an Associate of Science degree, as well as certificates in Digital Media and Professional Communication and Instructional Support Personnel. The graduates, their hometowns, and fields of study are as follows:

ADEL

Monica Balderas, Associate of Science in Nursing

Jessica Lamas-Bravo, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tucker Parrish, Bachelor of Science in Business, Summa Cum Laude

Alexxus Chanelle Thomas, Associate of Science

ASHBURN

Hayden Clint Norman, Bachelor of Science in History and Government, Magna Cum Laude

Jacob Kimbrel Odom, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Cum Laude

Madison Alexandria Veazey, Associate of Science

CHULA

Kylei Lauren Cutts, Associate of Science with Honors

Luke Dorman, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Horticulture

Christene Randle, Bachelor of Science in Rural Community Development

ENIGMA

Lauren Amber Massey, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Summa Cum Laude

FITZGERALD

Savannah Johnson, Associate of Science in Nursing

Cameran Elizabeth Manning, Associate of Science with Distinction

Jaikirah Marie Walker, Associate of Science

LENOX

Katelyn Elizabeth Thompson, Associate of Science in Nursing NASHVILLE

Lilly Ann Booth, Associate of Science in Nursing

Alexis Suzanne Powell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ragan Diane Solomon, Associate of Science with Distinction

NORMAN PARK

Mariana Fernandez, Associate of Science in Nursing

Marithza Fernandez, Associate of Science in Nursing

Robert Royce Mitchell, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Technology Management, Magna Cum Laude

Baylee Ann Tatum, Associate of Science with Merit

OCILLA

Oscar Alexander Peña, Associate of Science

OMEGA

Christopher Adam Drawdy Jr., Associate of Science with Distinction

Jesus Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Biology

RAY CITY

Natalie Anne Evans, Associate of Science

REBECCA

Julie Kate Wiley, Bachelor of Science in Biology

SPARKS

Shelby Nicole Joiner, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, Cum Laude

SUMNER

Alexis Michelle Harbort, Associate of Science in Nursing

Madison Vice, Associate of Science in Nursing

SYCAMORE

Brady Coffey, Associate of Science in Nursing

Rainey Roberts, Associate of Science in Nursing

SYLVESTER

Annika Blech, Associate of Science

Cameron Taylor Cheek, Associate of Science

Hannah Fletcher, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Allie Elizabeth Jones, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Daniel Jones, Associate of Science with Distinction

Cason King, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kinsley McKinney, Associate of Science

Abby Lynn Nelms, Bachelor of Science in History and Government, Summa Cum Laude

Thomas H. Roberts, Associate of Science in Nursing

Dylan Thomas Seagraves, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit

Brianna Sue Zupko, Bachelor of Science in Biology

TIFTON

Jose David Angeles, Associate of Science with Merit

William Thomas Ansley, Associate of Science

Kaytlin Branch, Associate of Science

Hannah Bryson, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Mariam Campbell, Bachelor of Science in Business

Emma Makenzie Cargle, Associate of Science

Jonathan Jefferson Crow, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management

Aerial Marie Densmore, Bachelor of Science in Business, Magna Cum Laude

Rachel Emerald Dillard, Bachelor of Science in Rural Community Development

Courtney Frances Dorden, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Megan Rileigh Gaines, Associate of Science in Nursing with Merit and Certificate in Interdisciplinary Honors

Slade Edward Holloway, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude

Caitlyn Nicole Hysmith, Bachelor of Science in Business

Kenneth Jones, Bachelor of Science in Business

Alejandra Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Rural Community Development

Harmon Maraman, Bachelor of Science in Business

Tyler Reese Mercer, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management

Savanna Merritt, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Ninh Nguyen, Associate of Science

Debora Peña, Associate of Science

Kayle Perez, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Colby Mark Rigdon, Bachelor of Science in History and Government, Magna Cum Laude

Brileigh Elizabeth Roden, Associate of Science

Karina Yulissa Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Nathan Robert Shaw, Associate of Science

Yelena Shell, Bachelor of Science in Rural Community Development, Magna Cum Laude

Taylor Slater, Associate of Science in Nursing

Cameron Sumner, Bachelor of Science in History and Government, Summa Cum Laude

Solar Glenwood Tanton, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Summa Cum Laude

Nolvin Osmar Velasquez Turcios, Associate of Science with Merit

Allison Camille White, Associate of Science in Nursing

Laura Kate Wright, Associate of Science with Honors and Certificate of Instructional Support Personnel

TY TY

Amanda Blake Chambless, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education, Summa Cum Laude

Layne Walters, Bachelor of Science in Rural Community Development, Cum Laude

WRAY

Alexis Blaire Crossgrove, Associate of Science

Jennifer Beth Sumner, Associate of Science in Nursing