Tift County trio earn Bert Jones scholarships Published 12:49 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

TIFTON — Three graduating Tift County football players are getting an extra boost for the next phases of their lives after receiving Bert Jones Foundation scholarships.

Matthew Layfield received the Bert Jones Memorial Scholarship, Jaden Nelson received the Bert Jones Commitment Scholarship and Cnardarian Walker received the Gene Brodie Scholarship.

Wayne Jones, who presents the scholarships annually at TCHS and other high schools, said the Bert Jones Scholarship and Mission Foundation “encourages recipients to have a relationship with Jesus Christ and to read the Bible daily.”

In addition to the scholarships, Jones said each receives a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Bible to help guide them.

Jones has long presented scholarships at Tift County. The Bert Jones scholarships are in honor of his son, Bert, a star wide receiver with the Blue Devils who died in a 1992 car accident.

The Gene Brodie Scholarship is, of course, in honor of the legendary coach. Brodie was head coach of Blue Devils football from 1976-93, winning a state title in 1983.