Southwell Medical’s Surgery Center in Adel earns four national accreditations Published 7:15 am Monday, June 2, 2025

ADEL — Southwell Medical’s Surgery Center in Adel has been recognized by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as a Center of Excellence in four specialties: Orthopedic Surgery, Endoscopy, Minimally Invasive Gynecology, and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

These designations are awarded to facilities that meet rigorous standards for quality, safety, and outcomes in surgical care. Southwell Medical is the first hospital in Georgia to be accredited as a Center of Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery and is currently the only facility south of Macon to hold the other three distinctions.

To receive these accreditations, hospitals and surgeons must undergo a comprehensive evaluation process by SRC, a nonprofit organization that assesses surgical facilities worldwide. The process includes an inspection of surgical volume, staff training, facility infrastructure, standardized protocols, and patient safety practices.

“These accreditations are a reflection of the consistent, high-quality care our team delivers every day,” said Leigh McCabe, operating room manager at Southwell Medical. “It’s a team effort. Surgeons, nurses, techs, and support staff all contribute to ensuring patients have the best possible outcomes.”

Several Southwell Medical surgeons have also been recognized individually by SRC for their commitment to excellence in surgical care:

Dr. Joe Clifton – Master Surgeon in Minimally Invasive Gynecology.

Dr. Brook Bearden and Dr. Kevin Collins – Surgeons of Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Eric Ward and Dr. Edward Fricker – Surgeons of Excellence in Endoscopy.

“Southwell Medical is committed to providing advanced, evidence-based care close to home,” said Mark Kimball, chief operating officer of Southwell Medical. “Earning these accreditations reinforces that we are not just meeting standards; we’re exceeding them across multiple specialties.”

“We’re proud to recognize Southwell Medical for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that this facility is among the best in these specialties and is dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”