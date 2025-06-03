Magnolia Villas offers a space for Tifton seniors Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

TIFTON — Senior living community Magnolia Villas is looking to provide a home for Tifton’s senior residents.

The apartment complex celebrated its grand opening, as well as its membership with the local chamber of commerce, the morning of June 3.

Sporting 46 units with options for one or two bedrooms and disability-accessible rooms, the facility offers living spaces for local residents aged 55 and up, accentuated by onsite amenities like a computer lab, laundry room, fitness center, community spaces, and various activities organized for residents throughout each month.

April Turner, senior property manager for the complex, reported that the establishment was managed by the same company as its neighboring properties, West Haven Senior Village and Residences at West Haven.

She explained that the new community would intend to fill a need for senior housing that the company had determined existed in Tifton through research and survey results, and it began renting at the end of March.

The Villas currently sits at half occupancy, with what Turner and her staff assert are a great cast of tenants, but they hope to fill the remainder of their unoccupied units.

Magnolia Villas is located at 2776 E.B. Hamilton Drive, near Residences at West Haven. For more information or to discuss leasing a unit, contact (229) 367-4589.