Senior center to begin healthy eating voucher program Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, June 3, 2025

TIFTON — The Leroy Rogers Senior Center is set to launch a new voucher program to encourage healthy eating for the Tiftarea’s elderly, thanks to a recently awarded grant.

The local senior center announced plans to initiate a four-month pilot program, dubbed the “Dining and Grocery Voucher Program,” using a $2,500 Senior Hunger Innovation Grant it received from the South Georgia Regional Commission last week.

The initiative will provide at least 50 local seniors aged 60 and up with vouchers across the next four months for use in enjoying nutritious meals at participating local restaurants or purchasing healthy groceries from local stores.

Natasha Patrick, executive director of the senior center, explained that the program intends to improve dietary habits and enhance the quality of life for seniors in the community, as well as strengthen local partnerships.

“Our goal is not only to alleviate food insecurity, but also to encourage social engagement and healthy choices among our seniors,” Patrick said. “This program is a step toward addressing a real need in our community with dignity and support.”

For more information on the program, contact Patrick at (229) 391-3956 or by email at npatrick@tifton.net.