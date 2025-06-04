Austin Brown appears on America’s Got Talent Published 11:10 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Tifton native Austin Brown auditioned for judges Tuesday night on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, but was not able to move on in the competition.

Formerly of a cappella group Home Free, Brown told judges he was seeking a solo career. He announced himself as being from Tifton, but now living in Tennessee.

Brown sang parts of the Percy Sledge soul classic, “When a Man Loves a Woman” to big cheers from the crowd.

Judge Sofia Vergara complimented Brown’s voice. “I can feel that you mean what you are singing.” Mel B also liked the performance, that “he owned the song.”

Brown did not get the same praise from the other two judges, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Mandel said it was “heartfelt,” but that after 20 seasons of America’s Got Talent, his standard was higher. Cowell was the last of the judges to weigh in, but did not give Brown his vote.

Cheering on Brown from the edge of stage was his wife, Amberly Hall.

Brown has long been a local celebrity. In 2019, Mayor Julie Smith proclaimed Austin Brown Day in Tifton.