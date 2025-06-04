Downtown Tifton grooves to the tunes at First Friday concert Published 7:27 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

TIFTON — Downtown Tifton will “rock on” with their First Friday concert Summer series 7-10 p.m. Friday on First Street in Tifton.

First Fridays on First Street are free community concerts providing family fun and featuring local vendors, food trucks, and downtown shops & restaurants with expanded hours.

The lineup for June’s First Friday concert will be:

• 7-8:15 p.m.: The Danny Dawson Band (classic country tunes).

• 8:30-10 p.m.: Emerald Empire Band (party band that performs all of your favorite Motown and throwback classics).

This event will be hosted by the Downtown Tifton Main Street Program. The concert will take place at 130 First St., where the street will be closed to allow attendees to bring lawn chairs and dance as they please.

First Street East will be closed from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. First Friday Concerts will take place monthly this summer season with exciting and electric lineups.

Follow Downtown Tifton on Facebook to keep up with all upcoming events this summer.