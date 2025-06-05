Keep Tift Beautiful names Beauty Spots for June Published 2:29 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Staff of Tift County Schools proudly bear the banner proclaiming their offices as one of June's Beauty Spots 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Maggie Cooper, seen here with KTB board member Elizabeth Temple, has her green thumb and careful attention to her yard to thank for her home being declared as a Beauty Spot for June.

TIFTON — The Keep Tift Beautiful Board has selected their Beauty Spots for the month of June.

The administrative offices for Tift County Schools, located at 506 West 12th St, and the home of Maggie Cooper at 40 Willow Creek Drive, have received the title of Beauty Spots of the Month until the end of June.

Serving as the base of operations for all of the administrative staff of Tift County Schools, including the members of the Board of Education and the school superintendent, the office also boasts a large and well-kept lawn, divided only near the front by their parking lot, but otherwise surrounding the entire building with a sizable patch of green.

Cooper’s yard isn’t quite to the same scale, but is certainly just as well-maintained, and sports a splash of color up close to her home thanks to a healthy assortment of vibrant flowering plants.