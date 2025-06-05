Tift County student selected for ag scholarship Published 2:28 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

MACON – Tift County student Kloie Varnadoe has been named a recipient of a Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) scholarship.

Varnadoe is one of two students to receive a $5,000 UGA College of Veterinary Medicine scholarship to continue their studies.

“These scholarships are an investment in the future of farming in Georgia,” said GFA Board Chairman and GFB President Tom McCall. “The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture and Georgia Farm Bureau are committed to cultivating tomorrow’s agricultural leaders, and we’re eager to see what these deserving students accomplish.”

Varnadoe, a Tift County High School alumna, has four years left in the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) program. She has served stints as president and vice president of the UGA Cattlemen’s Association and terms as vice president and food chairwoman of the UGA Dairy Science Club.

She is a member of the American Meat Science Association, the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association and Block and Bridle. She competed with the UGA meat judging team in 2023 and 2024, finishing in first place in the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lamb & Goat Judging contest.

Varnadoe is the daughter of Lee and Brandi Varnadoe.

The GFA scholarships recognize deserving and outstanding students pursuing agriculture or ag-related degrees at a college in the University System of Georgia, Berry College or Emmanuel University, or a school in the Technical College System of Georgia.