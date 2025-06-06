Rashod Bateman signs contract extension with Ravens Published 9:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

BALTIMORE — Rashod Bateman is going to be sticking around even longer with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced Thursday that Bateman signed a contract extension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the extension is for three years and $36.75 million ($20 million guaranteed).

Healthy for the past two seasons, the former Tift County Blue Devil had a career high in yardage and touchdowns in 2024. He gained 756 yards on 45 receptions. Nine were for touchdowns and 35 of his 45 catches gave the Ravens a first down.

Bateman was second for the Ravens in receiving yardage, touchdowns. Quarterback Lamar Jackson targeted Bateman 72 times, second only to Zay Flowers.

This upcoming season will be his fifth in the NFL. Bateman was a first-round pick out of Minnesota for Baltimore in 2021.

On the Ravens’ official website, General Manager Eric DeCosta was quoted as “Rashod made a big jump last year and we are excited to watch him this season. He’s a young playmaker who is an important piece of our offense.”