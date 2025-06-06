Tift County Food Scores
Published 3:00 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
808 West 7th Street
June 5
70 C
Bala’s Mexican Restaurant
5489 Alabama Avenue (Omega)
May 30
91 A
Charles Seafood
701 West 7th Street
May 28
96 A
Chilango’s Mexican Cuisine
11 Jordan Road
June 4
97 A
Dairy Queen
210 West 7th Street
June 4
91 A
Don Julio’s LLC
211 North Main Street
June 5
96 A
Elliano’s Coffee
144 South Virginia Avenue
May 29
94 A
The Great Wall
664 Love Avenue
May 28
95 A
Hardee’s #1505995
318 South Virginia Avenue
May 29
99 A
Jersey Mike’s Tifton
1609 US Highway 82 West
June 2
93 A
Logan’s Roadhouse #512
910 West 7th Street
May 28
87 B
Marco’s Pizza
1401 North Tift Avenue
June 5
90 A
McDonald’s
1816 North Tift Avenue
June 2
87 B
Oishii Japanese Grill & Sushi
1909 US Highway 82 West Suite 1
June 5
100 A
El Paraiso
250 Oak Street (Omega)
June 3
100 A
Rehabilitation Center of South Georgia
2002 North Tift Avenue
May 27
96 A
The Soup Kitchen
2731 South Central Avenue
May 27
100 A
T-Town Wing & Deli
204 Virginia Avenue
June 2
88 B
Taqueria Milagro
10 Sandra Drive Suite 2
May 29
100 A
Zaxby’s
2201 North Tift Avenue
May 28
96 A
Zaxby’s
198 South Virginia Avenue
June 3
100 A