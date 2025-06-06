Tift County Food Scores

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

808 West 7th Street

June 5

70 C

Bala’s Mexican Restaurant

5489 Alabama Avenue (Omega)

May 30

91 A

Charles Seafood

701 West 7th Street

May 28

96 A

Chilango’s Mexican Cuisine

11 Jordan Road

June 4

97 A

Dairy Queen

210 West 7th Street

June 4

91 A

Don Julio’s LLC

211 North Main Street

June 5

96 A

Elliano’s Coffee

144 South Virginia Avenue

May 29

94 A

The Great Wall

664 Love Avenue

May 28

95 A

Hardee’s #1505995

318 South Virginia Avenue

May 29

99 A

Jersey Mike’s Tifton

1609 US Highway 82 West

June 2

93 A

Logan’s Roadhouse #512

910 West 7th Street

May 28

87 B

Marco’s Pizza

1401 North Tift Avenue

June 5

90 A

McDonald’s

1816 North Tift Avenue

June 2

87 B

Oishii Japanese Grill & Sushi

1909 US Highway 82 West Suite 1

June 5

100 A

El Paraiso

250 Oak Street (Omega)

June 3

100 A

Rehabilitation Center of South Georgia

2002 North Tift Avenue

May 27

96 A

The Soup Kitchen

2731 South Central Avenue

May 27

100 A

T-Town Wing & Deli

204 Virginia Avenue

June 2

88 B

Taqueria Milagro

10 Sandra Drive Suite 2

May 29

100 A

Zaxby’s

2201 North Tift Avenue

May 28

96 A

Zaxby’s

198 South Virginia Avenue

June 3

100 A