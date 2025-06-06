Tifton resident sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking Published 10:13 am Friday, June 6, 2025

ALBANY — A Tifton resident was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison this week for distributing kilograms of Mexico-sourced methamphetamine after he was caught with a pound of methamphetamine while wearing an ankle monitor for a prior drug trafficking charge and attempted to flee from deputies.

Travarious Deshawn Mike, 29, of Tifton, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner on June 5 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Feb. 3. There is no parole in the federal system.

“Individuals distributing large quantities of the most addictive and deadly illegal drugs into our communities are seeing their cases in federal court, where there is no parole,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Shanelle Booker. “Our office joins with law enforcement at every level to ensure that those repeat offenders who choose to violate the law are held accountable for their actions that harm the communities we serve.”

“This investigation resulting in the seizure of meth, heroin and firearms is a clear reminder of the dangerous networks we continue to dismantle,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI remains committed to disrupting drug trafficking and criminal activity, especially those tied to dangerous sources of supply. This is a significant step in protecting our communities.”

According to court documents and statements referenced in court, GBI agents recorded Mike providing methamphetamine during a controlled buy utilizing a confidential informant (CI) on Aug. 15, 2022, at the Church’s Chicken in Tifton.

A court-authorized tracking device monitored by the GBI captured Mike departing Tifton for Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2022. GBI agents observed Mike travel to two Mexican restaurants for brief periods, then immediately begin to travel back down I-75 towards Tifton.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies initiated a traffic stop on his vehicle after it observed a defective brake light and a window tint violation. A CCSO trained K9 made a positive alert on Mike’s car. During a search of the vehicle, agents seized 502 grams of heroin in Mike’s bookbag.

At the same time, GBI requested the Tifton Police Department’s (TPD) assistance to conduct surveillance on Mike’s Tifton residence. TPD initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Mike’s residence, locating 8,068 grams of 67.9% pure methamphetamine.

GBI executed a court-authorized search warrant at Mike’s residence and found four semiautomatic pistols, a revolver, rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine and a set of digital scales. A vehicle parked outside Mike’s residence and belonging to a co-defendant contained 783 grams of 80% pure methamphetamine, 168 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 97 oxycodone/fentanyl pills, seven grams of crack cocaine, plastic baggies and a digital scale. Interviews, evidence and text messages on seized cell phones belonging to Mike and co-defendants revealed that Mike was purchasing methamphetamine from a Mexican source of supply based in the metro Atlanta area. Mike subsequently bonded out of jail.

On June 5, 2024, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) observed a white Dodge Charger driven by Mike commit a traffic violation in Monroe County, Georgia. MCSO deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Mike tried to escape and reached speeds over 125 mph. During the pursuit, Mike discarded a brick-shaped package out the window, which burst into a white crystal-like substance.

Other MCSO officers secured the scene where the substance was discarded, finding approximately one pound of methamphetamine. Mike lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto the side of the highway. He attempted to flee on foot but was immediately apprehended. At the time of his arrest, Mike was wearing an ankle monitor and advised that he was out on bond for another drug trafficking incident.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the Tifton Police Department, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid prosecuted the case for the Government.