Free Fishing Day at Paradise June 14 Published 12:00 pm Saturday, June 7, 2025

BROOKFIELD — Paradise Public Fishing Area and Tifton Kiwanis announce the annual Free Kids Fishing Event June 14.

Registration is at 7 a.m. Fishing will be from 7 a.m. until noon.

Prizes will be given away and, at 11:30 a.m., Tifton Kiwanis will provide a free hot dog lunch.

The Kids Fishing Event is a free fishing day to all Georgia residents. On this day, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

Directions to Paradise PFA from Tifton: East on US Highway 82 for 8 miles to Brookfield. Turn right onto Whitley Road and travel approximately 100 yards; take the first left onto Brookfield-Nashville Road and travel 1.5 miles.

For more information, contact Paradise Public Fishing area at (229) 533-4792 or (912) 285-6094.