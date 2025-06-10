Alexander named Tax Commissioner of the Year Published 5:44 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

TIFTON — The Tift County Board of Commissioners offered their congratulations to county tax commissioner Chad Alexander in honor of his recent naming as Tax Commissioner of the Year.

As the June 9 commissioners’ meeting came to a close, county manager Jim Carter requested that the board acknowledge and congratulate Alexander on the award, expressing that his hard work and dedication to the county deserved to be recognized locally as well as statewide.

Alexander had recently been named Tax Commissioner of the Year at the annual conference of the Georgia Association of Tax Officials, nominated for the position by his peers from across Georgia.

Carter asserted that the award was rightfully earned, noting that Tift County had recently faced hurdles in regards to taxations that Alexander had assisted the county government in clearing, and expressed that he would have gladly voted for him to receive the title had he been allowed to.

The members of the board showed their appreciation for the tax commissioner, treating him to a round of applause and an individual expression of gratitude from each commissioner.