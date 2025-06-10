Education Briefs for June 10, 2025 Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Area residents graduate from Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS — The following area residents were among 240 students who earned an undergraduate or graduate degree from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 9. in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center.

Hannah Abell of Tifton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education summa cum laude.

Kara Ball of Tifton earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

Abby Clements of Tifton earned a Master of Science in Nursing in family nurse practitioner.

Area residents make president’s list at GSW

AMERICUS— The following local residents made the Spring 2025 president’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Tifton: Hannah Abell, Kara Ball, Tamyra Carter, Faith Connell.

To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 4.0 and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area residents make GSW dean’s list

AMERICUS,— The following local residents made the Spring 2025 dean’s list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Tifton: Emma Burgess, Janida Hammock, Shelby Harper, Lindsey Hogan, Elisa Sanchez , Makayln Smith, Russell Wright.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Area residents make academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern

AMERICUS— The following local residents made the Spring 2025 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 885 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Tifton: Reina Daniels, Dimple Patel, Megan Tawzer.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Lastinger graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. — Troy University is pleased to recognize students who completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2024-2025 academic year. The Spring Semester includes graduates from the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.

Local student who graduated include:

Tifton: Lauren Lastinger.

Westberry graduates from Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE — Garrett Westberry, of Tifton recently completed their Master of Arts in Teaching degree at Georgia College & State University.

Hooten graduates from University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rachel Hooten of Tifton has received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Alabama.